Former US Rep. Madison Cawthorn running for Congress in Florida

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is again running for Congress, but this time in Florida.

The 30-year-old Republican announced his campaign in a video on social media Wednesday.

Cawthorn running to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District in Fort Myers. That seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for Florida governor.

Cawthorn served a single House term for North Carolina before losing in the 2022 GOP primary.

