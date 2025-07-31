Former Osceola County deputy, evidence specialist arrested

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two former staff members at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office have been arrested.

Former deputy Kyle Henry was arrested for allegedly accessing the sheriff’s office database unlawfully. The charges against Henry involve obtaining information not relevant to his official duties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Interim Sheriff Chris Blackmon said Marcos Lopez, who is suspended as sheriff amid his arrest on racketeering charges, knew about this but failed to act on it.

“We promised when we took over that when we come in, as we found things that were not appropriate, we would take action,” Blackmon said.

In addition to Henry, a civilian sheriff’s office employee was arrested. Cassandra Wirth-lin was working as a digital evidence specialist, but she was fired just a few days before her arrest.

She now faces charges for unlawful use of a two way communication device and unauthorized use of electronic device.

Blackmon did not explain exactly how Lopez was aware of this because the case is under investigation.

