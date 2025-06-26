Former Ormond Beach officer accused of slamming handcuffed woman to the ground

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Investigators said newly released video shows the moment a former Ormond Beach police officer violently threw a handcuffed woman to the floor while in custody.

Jacob Cannon is facing felony battery charges after a video surfaced showing him throwing a woman to the ground during a DUI investigation late last year, court documents show.

Investigators said the video shows the moment Cannon slammed Shanna McRee to the ground when she refused to sit down. McRee suffered a gash on her forehead requiring seven stitches.

Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey stated that Cannon’s actions do not represent the department, noting that the former officer violated eight department rules, including the use of excessive force.

Following the incident, Cannon was placed on administrative leave and later resigned before turning himself in on the felony battery charge.

An arrest affidavit revealed that Cannon lied to medics, claiming McRee had slipped and fallen.

©2025 Cox Media Group