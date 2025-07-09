Former Florida congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is running for Orange County mayor

Wednesday morning, former Rep. Stephanie Murphy announced her running for Orange County mayor on a post on X

I’m Stephanie Murphy—and I’m running for Mayor of Orange County, Florida.



I was honored to represent parts of Orange County in Congress. I’m ready to bring my results-driven approach to our community so we can grow smarter, make life more affordable, and build a better future. pic.twitter.com/DcWTKZlYJs — Stephanie Murphy (@Murphy4OCMayor) July 9, 2025

Murphy was a Florida house representative from 2017 to 2023, representing the state’s seventh district.

The seventh district covers the northern central region of the state, including, Orlando and Volusia County.

She attended William & Mary for her undergraduate studies, earning a Bachelors of Arts in International Relations and Economics. Murphy then earned her masters at Georgetown University.

According to Murphy’s post, campaign priorities include smart growth, affordable housing, and safer communities.

Murphy is running against District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe, Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell and tech entrepreneur Chris Messina.

Primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 18, 2026.

