‘Fool around...Find out’ Florida announces Orange County employees to be subpoenaed over DOGE audit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing Orange County of not cooperating with the DOGE audit.

In his remarks in Orlando Wednesday, the governor and Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced that county employees are now being subpoenaed to answer questions about Orange County’s spending.

They are claiming that employees did not fully answer questions from DOGE, read prepared statements, and even renamed files related to DEI so they would not appear in a search during the state’s audit.

The governor said that during the audit, a county employee tipped DOGE off about the county’s attempts to hide files. Ingoglia said they saw anomalies in county emails that are causing them to issue the subpoenas.

“Orange County fooled around and now they are about to find out,” said Ingoglia.

Ingoglia did not say how many employees are being subpoenaed, saying that information is part of their investigation.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings denied the allegations and sent this response:

“Orange County Government fully cooperated with the Florida DOGE audit team providing all the data and documents requested. No employee was instructed to alter, change or delete any documents.While our employees may have read from or referred to notes or documents being discussed by the DOGE team, employees were not scripted in their remarks.The state has offered no evidence to support its allegation that we were hiding information or acting without integrity. We welcome the opportunity for full public transparency on this issue.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group