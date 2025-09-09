Florida’s Turnpike reopens after deadly crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash Monday night shut down a stretch of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, near Exit 254, closed the northbound lanes near Orange Blossom Trail and caused significant traffic delays.

FHP updated its website early Tuesday morning and reported that all lanes had reopened.

Channel 9 has reached out to the agency for more details about the deadly crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group