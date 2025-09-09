Local

Florida’s Turnpike reopens after deadly crash in Orange County

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash Monday night shut down a stretch of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, near Exit 254, closed the northbound lanes near Orange Blossom Trail and caused significant traffic delays.

FHP updated its website early Tuesday morning and reported that all lanes had reopened.

Channel 9 has reached out to the agency for more details about the deadly crash.

