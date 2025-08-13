Florida’s first black bear hunt since 2015 set for December

HAVANA, Fla. — Florida’s black bear is returning after nearly a decade.

On Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife unanimously approved new rules for the 23-day hunt, which will commence from Dec. 6-28.

The new rules include a permit system for hunting in four geographic areas across the state. They also allow for using dogs in the unit and feeder stations.

The approval means 187 bear hunting permits will be issued through a lottery system.

The agency says the regulated hunt is to help manage the black bear population. Officials say Florida’s black bear population has gone from several hundred in the 1970s to over 4,000 today.

The last official hunt was in October 2015.

