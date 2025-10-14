Florida’s finest K-9 teams track and train in annual DOC competition

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections recently hosted an advanced K-9 tracking and training event.

The event served as a competition where K-9 tracking teams showcased their skills and shared best practices for responding to emergencies.

These teams play a crucial role in finding escaped inmates and assisting law enforcement in capturing fugitives and locating missing children or vulnerable adults.

This annual event functions not only as a competition but also as a training ground for officers to enhance their response skills during critical situations.

