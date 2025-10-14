Local

Florida’s finest K-9 teams track and train in annual DOC competition

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Florida’s finest K-9 teams track and train in annual DOC competition The Florida Department of Corrections recently hosted an advanced K-9 tracking and training event. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections recently hosted an advanced K-9 tracking and training event.

The event served as a competition where K-9 tracking teams showcased their skills and shared best practices for responding to emergencies.

These teams play a crucial role in finding escaped inmates and assisting law enforcement in capturing fugitives and locating missing children or vulnerable adults.

This annual event functions not only as a competition but also as a training ground for officers to enhance their response skills during critical situations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!