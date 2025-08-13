Local

Florida’s east coast on alert as Tropical Storm Erin could bring dangerous swells, rip currents

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is likely to become the first hurricane of the 2025 season by late Thursday or early Friday.

The storm is expected to pass near the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend, bringing dangerous waves to the northern side of these islands.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the affected areas, depending on how close Erin passes to the islands.

Models suggest that Erin will turn north as it approaches the Bahamas, which would keep it away from Florida’s east coast.

If Erin stays on its current track, large swells and dangerous rip currents could affect Florida’s east coast early next week.

The situation remains fluid, and officials continue to monitor Erin closely for any shifts or changes in its path.

