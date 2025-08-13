Florida’s east coast on alert as Tropical Storm Erin could bring dangerous swells, rip currents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is likely to become the first hurricane of the 2025 season by late Thursday or early Friday.

The storm is expected to pass near the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend, bringing dangerous waves to the northern side of these islands.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the affected areas, depending on how close Erin passes to the islands.

Models suggest that Erin will turn north as it approaches the Bahamas, which would keep it away from Florida’s east coast.

If Erin stays on its current track, large swells and dangerous rip currents could affect Florida’s east coast early next week.

The situation remains fluid, and officials continue to monitor Erin closely for any shifts or changes in its path.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group