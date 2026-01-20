Florida will no longer enforce affirmative action laws, AG says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the state will no longer enforce or defend laws on affirmative action.

Uthmeier says the laws are unconstitutional.

The laws include efforts to recruit healthcare workers, a loan program for minority-owned businesses, and ensuring state rules do not give minorities a preference.

The 14-page opinion also criticizes race-based quotas for minority representation on different boards, councils and other panels.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group