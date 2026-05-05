Florida unveils new U.S. history course as alternative to AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education has released a new U.S. history course framework designed as an alternative to Advanced Placement classes.

The course, part of the state’s Florida Advanced Courses and Tests program, is intended to offer another option for students seeking advanced coursework.

State officials said the class will allow students to earn high school credit and potentially college credit if they pass a corresponding exam and enroll in a Florida public college or university.

The program was created through a 2023 law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to the department, the U.S. history course will launch as a pilot program in the upcoming school year, with school districts and charter schools invited to participate.

Education officials said the new course is meant to expand access to advanced academic opportunities.

The state previously piloted a college algebra course under the same program at dozens of schools.

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