Florida teen designs app to support nonprofits through the love of pizza

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida teenager uses his love for technology and pizza to make a difference.

The teen in Delray Beach created an app that connects pizzerias to nonprofits.

Anish Kaza created the app “Pizza for a Purpose” after seeing food insecurity firsthand while volunteering.

He says he chose pizza because it’s a comfort food.

“Seeing firsthand how this app has helped people and seeing a lot of people that are coming in to get the food here really makes me feel good and see the impact that my app is having,” Kaza said.

Since the launch of that app last summer, hundreds of slices have been donated.

Anish says he hopes to expand his app to restaurants across the state.

