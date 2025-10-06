Florida teams make their impact on the AP Top 25

The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, and the state of Florida had some major impacts on its make-up for the week and moving forward for this season.

We’ll start all the way back on Friday where the USF Bulls overpowered their American Athletic Conference matchup with the Charlotte 49ers winning 54-26. USF made some noise early in the season after wins against early season ranked opponents including Boise State and the Florida Gators but fell out of the top 25 after a loss to the Hurricanes.

The action to remove them from the top 25 at the time seemed brash, especially with what we know about Miami now, more on them in a second, but the Bulls have shown a lot of fight this season as they work to earn that Group of 5 spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Texas Longhorns found the Swamp to be none too inviting. After a big win over the Gators last year in Ausin, the Longhorns headed to Gainesville hoping to continue their push back to the SEC Championship game.

That took a major hit over the weekend after the Gators as underdogs in the Swamp took down the Longhorns 29-21. The Gators playing like head coach Billy Napiers job depended on it, because it likely did, and Arch Manning for Texas playing like his Uncle Peyton...in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts (It’s not great). The loss was Texas’ second on the season and voters dropped them from 9th to right out of the poll.

And with what many viewed as the matchup of the weekend, the Saturday night primetime matchup on ABC brought two programs back into the limelight in a series that has had some all-time showdowns. FSU-Miami has historically been a matchup that at times selected who would be playing for the National Championship. This one had some of those same feelings, at least before kickoff.

The Hurricanes may have gotten caught playing with their dinner a bit on Saturday night, after heading into the 4th quarter up 28-3 in a dominating fashion before giving up 19 in the 4th, but leaving the Doak with a 28-22 win over a Florida State team that has now lost back-to-back in the ACC. The Hurricanes move up to #2 in this weeks AP Poll while Florida State falls from #18 to #25.

