Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras celebrates milestone season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras (FSYO) is entering a milestone season: 70 years of musical excellence according to a recent press release.

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FSYO started after former Rollins College music professor, Alphonse Carlo, saw the need for a youth orchestra program in the Orlando area, according to the organization.

What started as a free Saturday class for string students in the Central Florida community turned into a youth orchestra program in 1957.

According to FSYO, its main mission is to “empower young musicians to achieve excellence and inspire their communities through a shared love of music.”

READ: FSYO Mission

“We are the oldest performing organization in all of Central Florida. FSYO has clearly, through the years, set the standard for performance,” said previous FSYO Board President, Donald Lake. “We are known for quality, great enthusiasm, and professional instructors. We’ve survived the test of time.”

Over the past 70 years, FSYO has grown to serve more than 300 students from nine counties through eight ensembles, including three full orchestras, two string orchestras, two jazz bands and one percussion ensemble.

“When you look back at its history from starting as a very small ensemble in 1957 to now multiple full orchestras, the level of excellence that’s always been there truly sets Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras apart and makes me so proud sitting in the audience now,” said previous Music Director, Dr. Joseph Wise.

In 1989, FSYO’s Tour Orchestra premiered at Carnegie Hall in New York City under the direction of Dr. Joseph Wise, according to the organization.

As FSYO began its 70th Season this past June, the Tour Orchestra returned to Carnegie Hall for the third time, and the Tour Jazz Band made its New York City debut at The Jazz Gallery, according to the press release.

“I remember taking the youth orchestra to Carnegie Hall for the first time in 1989 and thinking we’re telling the world that Orlando also produces really great professional musicians, really great future patrons of the arts,” Wise said.

FSYO will celebrate its history and evolution through new concerts, venues and partnerships during the organization’s platinum season.

READ: FSYO Platinum Season Lineup

This season’s lineup includes multiple performance as part of the St. Luke’s Concert Series, a Side-by-Side performance with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (OPO), and a holiday festival held at Mead Botanical Gardens (Season’s Greetings from the Garden), according to the organization.

“There is an air of excitement buzzing around FSYO as we kick off our Platinum Season, and I am honored to help commemorate FSYO’s legacy through our commitment to musical excellence,” said FSYO Executive Director, Abigail Tran. “We are not just honoring our history and legacy but also ensuring the longevity of FSYO, and I look forward to celebrating this milestone with the Central Florida community.”

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