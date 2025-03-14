Local

Florida Supreme Court refuses to block execution of man convicted of 1993 murders

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court has refused to block the scheduled execution of a murderer in Seminole County.

Edward James killed a woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter in 1993.

His attorneys argued James had “cognitive decline,” and questioned whether executing him would violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

James is scheduled to be executed next Thursday.

