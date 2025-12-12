Local

Florida sues Roblox, accuses platform of letting predators target children

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
A legal battle is building after the state of Florida filed a lawsuit against gaming platform Roblox.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A legal battle is building after the state of Florida filed a lawsuit against gaming platform Roblox.

The lawsuit alleges that the platform misrepresents its safety and allows predators to target children.

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the lawsuit, stating that Roblox aggressively markets to young children but fails to protect them from sexual predators.

The state is the first in the nation to conduct a criminal investigation into Roblox regarding these allegations.

“Roblox aggressively markets to young children but fails to protect them from sexual predators,” Uthmeier said.

The lawsuit claims that predators are openly grooming and targeting children on Roblox.

