Florida State President releases update on resuming classes, parents and students speak out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State President Richard McCullough released an update on the future of the semester at FSU after Thursday’s tragic shooting.

In the Statement, McCullough announced that business operations and classes would return to normal on Monday, April 21st.

You can read that statement here:

Dear FSU Family,Our hearts are heavy after the tragedy that took place April 17. We are grieving with the families and friends who lost someone they love. And we are with all those who were injured and are now recovering. This has shaken all of us, and I want you to know: We are here for you. Classes and business operations will resume Monday, April 21. I know it won’t feel like a normal week. It’s the last one before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened. Please take care of yourself. If you need time or support, reach out. Students should contact their instructors for help with classwork or accommodation. Faculty and staff should connect with their dean or supervisor. No one should go through this alone. Support is here: Students who need mental health support should reach out to our Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-TALK (8255). In addition, the Victim Advocate Program provides free, confidential, and compassionate assistance to FSU students. Call 24/7 (850) 644-7161, text (850) 756-4320 or email Victims-Advocate@fsu.edu. Employees who need assistance should contact EAP at (850) 644-2288 for free, professional counseling services. We will get through this by leaning on each other. FSU is strong because of its people — and I believe in this community with all my heart. Sincerely, Richard McCullough President — Richard McCullough - President

The announcement went out across social media and has garnered strong reactions from students and parents.

You can see those reactions on those posts below:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group