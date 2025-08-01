Florida Sheriffs Accuse ICE of ‘Poaching’ deputies after 287(g) partnership

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several Florida sheriffs say they feel betrayed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after receiving reports that the federal agency sent out recruitment letters to local deputies, the same officers who recently completed federal 287(g) immigration enforcement training.

The move has sparked backlash across law enforcement agencies that believed they were partnering with ICE, not supplying it with new hires.

ICE Recruitment Offer Raises Concerns

According to multiple sheriffs, the letter was sent earlier this week to thousands of 287(g)-certified deputies and police officers across the state. The message came directly from ICE’s deputy director, stating the agency is actively recruiting and offering a $50,000 bonus spread over five years for those who join.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the recruitment effort is not only inappropriate, it undermines the trust between local law enforcement and federal partners.

“Appalling. Betrayed,” Ivey told Channel 9. “The sheriffs and the chiefs of police in Florida went into this as a partnership... and it ends up we became a recruiting depot for ICE and Customs.”

Ivey believes ICE used the email addresses collected through the 287(g) program to target certified officers for federal positions.

“It’s the principle of the matter,” Ivey said. “They used our resources to try and recruit our people. Quite frankly, it’s like letting the fox in the henhouse.”

Sheriffs Demand Answers from ICE

Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith echoed Ivey’s frustration, saying the situation deserves an explanation and an apology.

“They owe us an apology. What is their explanation? The Florida sheriffs and our governor, we all deserve an answer respectfully,” Smith said. “We don’t want to burn bridges, but somebody lit the fire on the other end.”

Meanwhile, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, who had not yet seen the email when we spoke to him yesterday, said he supports whatever decision his deputies make individually.

Awaiting a Response

As of Thursday afternoon, ICE has not responded to requests for comment. Governor Ron DeSantis’ office has also not weighed in on the issue.

However, sheriffs across the state say they want ICE to stand down and rescind the recruitment offer.

