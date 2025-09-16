Florida sets new state record for most executions in a single year.

Florida — As of September 15, 2025, a new death warrant was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis for Samuel Lee Smithers, who’s currently scheduled to be executed on October 14, 2025, for the 1996 murders of two women.

With Smithers’ execution, Florida will reach its 14th execution for 2025. The most in a single year was 40, back in 2000, for the state of Texas.

Here’s the other 13 executions from this year:

James D. Ford - Executed on February 13, 2025. Convicted of a 1997 murder in Charlotte County.

Edward T. James - Executed on March 20, 2025. Convicted of a 1993 double murder in Seminole County.

Michael A. Tanzi - Executed on April 8, 2025. Convicted of a 2000 murder in Monroe County.

Jeffrey Hutchinson - Executed on May 1, 2025. Convicted of a 1998 triple murder in Okaloosa County.

Glen E. Rogers - Executed on May 15, 2025. Convicted of a 1995 murder in Hillsborough County and suspected in other deaths.

Anthony F. Wainwright - Executed on June 10, 2025. Convicted of a 1994 murder in Hamilton County.

Thomas L. Gudinas - Executed on June 24, 2025. Convicted of the 1994 rape and murder of Michelle McGrath.

Michael Bernard Bell - Executed on July 15, 2025. Convicted of a 1993 double murder outside a Jacksonville bar.

Edward J. Zakrzewski II - Executed on July 31, 2025. Convicted of killing his wife and two children in 1994.

Kayle Bates - Executed on August 19, 2025. Convicted of a 1982 murder after abducting a woman.

Curtis Windom - Executed on August 28, 2025. Convicted of a 1992 triple murder in the Orlando area.

David Joseph Pittman - Scheduled for September 17, 2025. Convicted for the 1990 murders of his estranged wife’s family members in Polk County.

Victor Tony Jones - Scheduled for September 30, 2025. Convicted of a 1994 murder in Orange County.

Samuel Lee Smithers - Scheduled for October 14, 2025. Convicted of the 1996 murders of two women in Hillsborough County.

Florida uses a ‘three-drug lethal injection’ in its execution process.

The current list of states that have authorize or use a three-drug cocktail includes:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Texas

Overall, Florida has slightly amended its protocol by replacing its previous three-drug cocktail with a new combination. This includes the sedative etomidate, which has been the subject of controversy, and legal challenges.

Florida was the first state to use lethal injection back in 1998, but later abandoned it for the electric chair. In 2000, the state returned the lethal injection after pressure from the US Supreme Court.

Some states have shifted to different methods, like Utah with the firing squad or Tennessee with electrocution, because they cannot obtain the necessary drugs for lethal injection.

The specific combination of drugs in Florida’s current protocol was adopted after the Supreme Court found that other states’ use of midazolam, a previous sedative, was unconstitutional.

Since October 2013, Florida was the first state to use the sedative midazolam for executions. There are currently 23 states with ‘No Death Penalty’ as of September 2025.

