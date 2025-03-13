Florida Senate to hold celebration of life for Sen. Geraldine Thompson

TALLASSEE, Fla. — The Florida state Senate will hold a celebration of life this week to honor state Sen. Geraldine Thompson.

Thompson died last month after complications from knee surgery. She was 76 years old.

The ceremony will be at noon Thursday in the Senate chamber.

Thompson was a fixture in Florida politics. She served in the state Senate from 2012 to 2016, representing parts of Orlando and western Orange County.

She also served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012. She later returned to the state the House, representing the 44th District from 2018 to 2022 before returning to the state Senate.

