Florida ranks as #8 worst state to have a baby in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent WalletHub study ranks Florida as the 8th worst state in the U.S. for having a baby.

The study assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 31 key measures, such as cost, healthcare access, and baby—and family-friendliness. Florida ranked notably low in cost and healthcare, ranking 48th and 47th, respectively.

The cost of having a baby has become increasingly burdensome in 2025, with inflation driving up expenses. Medical bills are a significant part of this cost, with the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costing over $2,600 with insurance and nearly $15,000 without.

Although Florida ranked low in cost and healthcare, it performed somewhat better in baby- and family-friendliness, placing 23rd and 33rd respectively.

These rankings indicate that although certain elements of living in Florida might support raising a child, the financial and healthcare difficulties remain considerable.

