Florida Publix store sells $1 million winning ticket as Powerball jackpot soars again

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Powerball - generic The next Powerball drawing will be Sept. 6.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It keeps on climbing.

The Powerball jackpot on Saturday will be worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

No winning ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball for the Sept. 3 drawing, Florida Lottery officials said.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 3-16-29-61-69.

The Powerball was 22.

The Power Play was 2X.

The previous jackpot sat at $1.4 billion.

While no one across the U.S. won the biggest prize, Florida did produce a noteworthy winner.

State lottery officials announced that a Quick Pick ticket sold at a Publix store in Fort Myers is worth $1 million.

The grocer, located 11600 Gladiolus Drive, will get a bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

