Florida property tax reduction back in focus ahead of summer debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are considering potential property tax cuts, a move that could significantly impact city and county government budgets and reduce funding for local services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis supports exempting most primary homes from property taxes.

Lawmakers could begin focusing on these proposed cuts as soon as this summer.

These property tax cuts would require changes to the state constitution, which would require approval from 60% of Florida voters.

City and county governments have been waiting for months to finalize their budgets, anticipating the outcome of these potential tax reductions and their financial implications.

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