Florida Man Friday: A Polk County Arrest with a Surprise Inside

The always “colorful” Polk County sheriff Grady Judd rarely disappoints when it comes to one of his famous press conferences or morning briefings and this is not exception.

On October 4th, deputies made contact with Walter Frymire after it was reported he was naked in a county park. Frymire was trespassed and then was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

But it wasn’t until booking him at the county jail that an additional surprise popped up on the body scan. Listen in below and let Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tell you the story.

You may have caught that image really quickly in the video, here’s a stand-alone of that body scan where officers found the hidden thermos.

A body scan shows a foreign object concealed after a recent arrest in Polk County (Polk County Sheriff)

Frymire has an extended record within Polk County, having been booked at the county jail 26 separate times since 1994.

