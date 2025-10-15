Florida Man Friday: Brevard County man stole a vehicle with a one-year-old child in the backseat

Orlando, Fla. —

William Mullis took a woman’s vehicle on Tuesday without permission while she was inside the store.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Deputies in Brevard County said, 53 year old, Mullis was arrested after taking a car with a child inside from a gas station. William stole the Toyota from a Sunoco off U.S. 1 in Cocoa, on October, 15th, 2025.

Video footage from the gas station showed Mullis exiting the vehicle and walking away after returning it, officials said.

Deputies later located Mullis on Canaveral Groves Boulevard in Cocoa, where he was arrested.

Mullis was taken to Brevard County Jail without any incidents.

He was arrested a short time later on charges of grand theft, and kidnapping confinement under 13.

According to the affidavit, Mullis told the deputies on scene, that he wouldn’t have taken the vehicle if he knew there was a child inside.

Under Florida law, an adult can leave a child under the age of 6, alone in a car for up to a maximum of 15 minutes.

The one-year-old child was unharmed in the entirety of the ordeal.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group