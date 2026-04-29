Florida lawmakers pass new redistricting map

The Florida Legislature approved a new congressional map this afternoon, after a 21–17 vote in the state Senate, moving forward with a plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that is designed to increase Republican seats in the U.S. House.

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The map was drafted by a DeSantis staffer the weekend before the special session and is expected to create four new Republican‑leaning districts. Florida’s current congressional delegation has 20 Republicans and seven Democrats, with one open seat following the resignation of Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus‑McCormick.

The Republican‑controlled House passed the map earlier in the day largely along party lines. The vote was reportedly interrupted when a Democratic lawmaker shouted through a toy bullhorn, calling the plan unconstitutional.

The Senate vote followed, with four Republican senators voting against the plan: Alexis Calatayud of Miami, Erin Grall of Vero Beach, Ileana Garcia of Miami, and Jennifer Bradley of Fleming Island. Others were absent.

Lawmakers approved the map without changes, despite concerns it relies on partisan data, which is prohibited under Florida’s Fair Districts amendments. Democrats and voting rights groups are expected to challenge the map in court, with Republicans signaling they expect the Florida Supreme Court to revisit those constitutional standards.

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