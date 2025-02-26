Florida Highway Patrol takes action against on street takeovers in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol collaborated with Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police Department and conducted a “street takeover operation”.

These law enforcement agencies created the joint operation to handle the growing threat of street takeover activities in the area.

Troopers said it targeted multiple locations where illegal street events were occurring.

Officers said the operation focused on a parking lot at 12981 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

FHP reported that officers successfully shut down the event using unmarked cars and K-9 teams

As a result of the operation, officers issued 515 Uniform Traffic Citations, 477 of which were for spectator violations.

Additionally, four felony charges, four misdemeanor charges, the seizure of four vehicles, and the recovery of one stolen vehicle were reported.

FHP said if you encounter street racing, stunt driving, or a roadway takeover while on the road, please follow these guidelines:

Remain calm Do not engage If possible, safely pull over to the side of the road Report the incident by calling *FHP (*347) or 911, and you will be connected to the nearest dispatch center.

