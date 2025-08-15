Local

Florida Department of Commerce reports Florida’s unemployment rate stabilizes

By WFTV.com News Staff
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate remains steady at 3.7% as of July, according to the Florida Department of Commerce.

The department reported that 417,000 people were classified as unemployed out of a labor force of nearly 11.2 million.

“Most people who are out there looking for work can find it. That does lead to a very competitive environment,” said Jimmy Heckman, Chief Economist at the Florida Department of Commerce.

The current unemployment rate of 3.7% is slightly higher than the 3.4% recorded in July 2024. Heckman noted that the current labor market conditions favor workers, indicating a competitive environment for employers trying to fill positions.

As Florida’s labor market continues to favor job seekers, the steady unemployment rate suggests stability in the state’s economic conditions.

