Florida Dental Association offers free care at mission of Mercy event

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Florida Dental Association hosted an event at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, during which individuals received free dental care.

The Florida Mission of Mercy event is a two-day initiative designed for those who struggle to access routine dental care.

Approximately two thousand people are expected to attend between today and tomorrow.

“We’re seeing children were seeing adults. We’re doing cleanings, fillings, we’re doing some extractions, and some other care was even making some partial dentures for some patients,” stated Bertran Hughes from the Florida Mission of Mercy.

The dental care provided at last year’s event was valued at over two million dollars and benefited more than 1,800 patients.

