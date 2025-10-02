News

Florida CFO slams Orlando for spending tax dollars on hot yoga for employees

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia has criticized the city of Orlando for its spending of tax dollars on hot yoga and other expenses.

Ingoglia made these comments during an event in Jacksonville, where he highlighted what he described as wasteful spending by the city of Orlando.

The expenses in question include funding for hot yoga sessions for city employees, among other unspecified expenditures.

Ingoglia’s remarks are part of a broader critique of how local governments in Central Florida are utilizing taxpayer money.

