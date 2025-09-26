Florida bear hunt application period has officially closed

Florida — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) voted to approve the rules for the hunt on August 13, 2025.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The first hunt in over a decade, will take place on December 6 2025, and it’ll last 23 days. The hunt aims to manage bear population growth.

Originally set to issue 187 total permits through a lottery system for specific bear hunting zones, they lowered it to 172 permits, due to ‘increased concerns over other known mortality factors in the north hunting zone.’

Hunters ( 18+ ) must apply for the random drawing process, and pay certain fees to participate.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming hunt.

Applications opened in September 2025, each costing $5. The actual permits costs $100 for Florida residents and $300 for non-residents.

Winners of the drawing can only purchase one permit each, and no more than 10% of permits will be granted to out-of-state hunters.

Each permit allows for the take of one bear weighing at least 100 pounds. However, cubs and females with cubs are off-limits.

All harvested bears must be tagged immediately and reported within 24 hours for data collection.

Bears can be hunted with the same methods allowed for deer. Dogs will not be allowed to hunt bears during this initial season.

Of the 163,000 people that applied, the 172 will be notified if they’re selected via email. As well as, having until October 6th to pay $100, confirming your legal bear hunting permit.

READ: More than 160,000 apply for bear hunting permits in Florida.

READ: Florida’s first black bear hunt since 2015 set for December.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group