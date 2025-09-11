Local

Florida appeals court rules state's open-carry ban unconstitutional

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis is advocating for new legislation to allow open carry of firearms in Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida appeals court decided on Wednesday that the state’s ban on openly carrying firearms violates the Constitution.

A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal decided, referencing U.S. Supreme Court rulings on Second Amendment matters, that the open-carry ban conflicts with the country’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.

Governor Ron DeSantis expressed support for lifting the open-carry ban, stating, “We should be an open-carry state,” during a visit in Plant City.

The ruling was issued following a challenge by Stanley Victor McDaniels, convicted for openly carrying a gun on July 4, 2022, in Pensacola.

Florida has allowed concealed carry of firearms for decades but has maintained a ban on open carry.

There is a 30-day process after the appeals court ruling.

