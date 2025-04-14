WATCH LIVE: Florida attorney general holds morning news conference in Orlando

Local

Florida's attorney general to hold news conference Monday in Orlando Channel 9 has learned that Uthmeier is expected to address the ongoing back-and-forth between his office and State Attorney Monique Worrell. (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning in Orlando.

He will be joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina and statewide prosecutor Nick Cox.

Channel 9 has learned that Uthmeier is expected to address the ongoing back-and-forth between his office and State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Worrell serves as the chief prosecutor in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, covering Orange and Osceola counties.

Worrell said earlier this month that she will only pursue charges against criminals if police obtain arrest warrants before bringing cases to her office.

Uthmeier did not like that policy.

Worrell sent a letter to Uthmeier stating that she would need 13 additional prosecutors in order to process non-arrest cases.

WFTV will be at Monday’s press conference, which is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Downtown Orlando.

