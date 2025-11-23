News

Florida 8-Year-Old stabs grandmother to save mom from knife attack

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
SERPIL ADAMS
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl became her mother’s protector when her estranged biological grandmother burst in and attacked her.

Serpil Adams, 62, arrived uninvited at her daughter’s home in the Oakleaf area and attacked her with a serrated utility knife.

The incident happened while the victim was at home with her two young children. Adams entered through an unlocked door, leading to an altercation.

The victim’s 8-year-old daughter intervened, stabbing Adams in the arm with a kitchen knife to protect her mother.

After being stabbed, Adams escaped the scene and drove to Jacksonville. She was later located by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at a friend’s house.

Adams was peacefully taken into custody and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder. She is currently held on a bond of $500,003.

Fortunately, neither the victim nor her children were hurt during the attack.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!