Flood watch in effect for parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9:16 p.m. Update:

Standing water and street flooding are reported around Merritt Island, N. Tropical Trail, and Manta Bay St. 4-6″ of rain has fallen so far and is still raining.

Original Story:

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Brevard and Volusia counties until Friday evening. This includes the following areas: coastal Indian River, coastal Martin, coastal Saint Lucie, coastal Volusia, inland Indian River, inland Martin, inland northern Brevard, inland Saint Lucie, inland southern Brevard, inland Volusia, mainland northern Brevard, mainland southern Brevard, northern Brevard Barrier Islands and southern Brevard Barrier Islands.

This could add an additional 3-5 inches of rain with areas of flooding.

“King” high tides continuing to cause coastal flooding issues at the coast and nearby coastal rivers. Periods of heavy rain are also moving through with an additional 2-5 inches of rain possible primarily east of Interstate 4.

A coastal low will develop off the coast on Friday and travel off the Carolinas by the weekend and will also contribute to gusty and choppy coastal conditions, but will crank down a strong fall front and bring the first 60s of the season for lots of Central Florida in the mornings by the weekend.

