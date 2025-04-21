News

Passengers evacuated after Delta flight catches fire on runway at Orlando International Airport

Passengers evacuated after Delta flight catches fire on runway at Orlando International Airport A Delta Airlines flight from Orlando was forced to evacuate Monday after a fire broke out on board the aircraft. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Delta Airlines flight from Orlando was forced to evacuate Monday after a fire broke out on board the aircraft.

Officials said a fire broke out on Delta flight 1213 in the tailpipe area of one of the aircraft’s two engines.

There were around 200 passengers and 12 crew members on the flight when it was evacuated.

The fire was reported as the plane was departing, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Delta said it is working to help passengers reach their destinations.

The flight was headed to Atlanta.

A Delta Airlines representative released the following statement to Channel 9:

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

