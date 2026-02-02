Central Florida paramedic receives 10-year sentence for raping unconscious patient

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Flagler County paramedic, James Melady, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on an unconscious patient.

Melady is also accused in a separate case of defrauding multiple victims through his ambulance services.

Before he was sentenced, he criticized the criminal justice system for his guilty verdict and said he didn’t do what he’s accused of. But the judge argued the whole incident was captured on camera.

“Not only did he violate Miss Murphy, he violated public trust,” said Judge Dawn Nichols.

Investigators said the video evidence shows Melady setting up and adjusting the camera before sexually battering the woman. Melady defended his actions in court.

“I would never sexually batter someone or hurt someone,” said Melady.

The victim, Rebecca Murphy, also gave a statement saying she had a miscarriage because of stress from the situation.

“I am dealing with a lot of PTSD from it, depression. When I lost the baby, I didn’t get out of bed for a month,” said Murphy.

Melady is also accused of defrauding multiple victims while they were in his ambulance. Detectives said he stole debit cards and other personal information and used that to make fraudulent purchases.

Three victims were identified, including a 92-year-old woman. Investigators said Melady used her debit card to make two purchases at Sam’s Club in Daytona Beach totaling $715.

It’s not clear when that case will be resolved. Melady’s attorney asked for a separate hearing to get the details of the credit card case handled.

