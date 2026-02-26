Flagler County Sheriffs Office plans to increases their presence for Bike Week 2026

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence during the 85th Annual Daytona Beach Bike Week, to ensure that residents and visitors remain safe during the event.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Sheriff Rick Staly urges everyone to be prepared for extra traffic and remember to look twice throughout Bike Week.

Bike Week 2026, which runs from Feb. 27 to March 8, is expected to bring over 300,000 visitors to the area.

As Flagler County roads are set to see an influx of motorcyclists, F.C.S.O. will be out in full force countywide to keep roadways safe, manage traffic, and deter any potential criminal activity.

This increased activity includes enforcement and education details from the F.C.S.O. Traffic Enforcement Unit, who will have a visible presence and target high crash locations, speeding, and aggressive driving.

Additionally, several D.U.I. and reckless driving operations will be conducted throughout the week.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Flagler County Emergency Communications Center by calling: 386-313-4911 . In the event of an emergency, call: 911 .

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group