Local

Firefighters extinguish motel fire near International Drive

Orlando Motel fire (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a motel room at 5900 American Way on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from the window of the affected unit.

Orlando Motel fire (WFTV)

The fire was quickly extinguished, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Two adults were displaced from their room due to the fire. The motel accommodated them in another room, ensuring they had a place to stay.

Orlando Motel fire (WFTV)

The fire remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!