Firefighters battle large residential fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a residential fire at a large home with heavy smoke this evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the residence and initiated an interior attack to control the blaze.

Due to the size of the structure and the location of the fire, a second alarm was requested to bring in additional resources.

Firefighters said they remain on scene, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire crews responded to a reported house fire in Keenes point. They encountered a large home with heavy smoke showing. Crews initiated an interior attack. A search of the home was found clear. FF’s remain on scene working to bring the fire under control. Photo cred.-Rsv. FF Ellis pic.twitter.com/yTU4NhSmsG — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 25, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group