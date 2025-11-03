Fire ravages Orlando condo complex, forcing 26 residents from homes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fire broke out at a condominium complex on South Kirman Road today, affecting the exterior wall and displacing 17 adults and 9 children from 10 units.

Fire crews from the Orlando Fire Department responded to the incident, which impacted the exterior wall of the building.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist those displaced by the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

