Fire ravages Orlando condo complex, forcing 26 residents from homes

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A fire broke out at a condominium complex on South Kirman Road today, affecting the exterior wall and displacing 17 adults and 9 children from 10 units.

Fire crews from the Orlando Fire Department responded to the incident, which impacted the exterior wall of the building.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist those displaced by the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

