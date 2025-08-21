Fight turns into robbery in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are facing charges after a man was attacked in downtown Orlando.

Police said the fight happened at the intersection of Magnolia and Central Boulevard.

The video shows a fight breaking out, leading to one man being knocked to the ground. While on the ground, he was also robbed, police said.

Officials said they were able to quickly find and arrest the suspects thanks to live surveillance footage from the city’s Crime Center.

Detectives in Orlando’s Crime Center monitored the area via surveillance cameras and provided officers with descriptions of the suspects, which led to the arrests.

Orlando Police arrested Ahmed Hansford, 28, who is charged with battery, and Ashley Weeksbury, 30, who faces a robbery charge.

