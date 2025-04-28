FHP: Turnpike reopens after van crash leaves 5 dead & 7 hurt in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Florida’s Turnpike Sunday night near Kenansville.

7:45 a.m. update:

The crash has been cleared from the roadway and all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike have reopened in the area of mile marker 211, according to FHP.

Investigators said the crash happened after a “possible tire malfunction” on the passenger van.

FHP said the van overturned several times, ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and came to rest in a ditch.

Troopers said the driver went by ambulance to Osceola Regional Medical Center and four passengers went there by helicopter.

Two passengers went by helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Five passengers died at the crash site, FHP said.

According to a news release issued by the agency, at least 10 of the 12 people involved in the crash were adult men and women from areas of South Florida, including Fort Pierce, Pompano Beach, Port Saint Lucie, and West Palm Beach.

Original story:

Troopers remained at the scene of a deadly crash along Florida’s Turnpike Monday morning in Kenansville.

Five people died at the scene of the crash and multiple patients were flown by helicopter to area hospitals, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

FHP said the crash, involving a 2004 Ford E-350 van, happened Sunday night shortly after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 211.

The incident shut down the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, FHP continued to report roadblock on the northbound lanes.

Troopers said traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at State Road 60 (Exit 193).

The crash remains under active investigation.

Channel 9’s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring the latest developments and you can watch her live traffic updates on Eyewitness News this morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group