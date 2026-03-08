FHP trooper stabbed in head, neck during wrong-way stop

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A Florida State Trooper was stabbed in the head and neck during an encounter Saturday morning on State Road 836 in Miami-Dade County.

The incident began around 5:30 a.m. on March 7 after authorities received reports of a reckless driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

During the roadside encounter, the woman brandished a knife and stabbed the trooper in the head, neck, and shoulder. The trooper then fired, hitting the suspect. Both were taken to HCA Kendall Trauma for treatment.

Investigators later determined the woman had several active arrest warrants at the time of the encounter. These warrants included charges for child neglect, child abuse, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

A young child was present in the vehicle during the reckless driving report and the ensuing violence. After the incident, the Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.

The suspect will be booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail once she is medically released from the hospital. There has been no update on the trooper’s status.

