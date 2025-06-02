FHP: Man dead, teen hurt after mini-bikes collide with SUV in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County involving two mini-bikes and an SUV.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Orange Avenue near Nela Avenue in the Pine Castle area.

Troopers said two people were thrown from their bikes after both crashed into the back of an Acura MDX SUV.

FHP said the SUV was stopped in traffic on the inside lane of northbound Orange Avenue at the time.

A 21-year-old Orlando man died after the impact.

A 16-year-old boy, also of Orlando, was seriously hurt, troopers said.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were uninjured and stayed at the crash site, according to FHP.

The incident remains under investigation.

