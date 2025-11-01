Local

FHP: 4 arrested after fleeing in a stolen car to a Target parking lot

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
FHP: 4 arrested after fleeing in a stolen car to a Target parking lot The Florida Highway Patrol said four individuals were arrested after fleeing in a stolen car into the parking lot of a Target store in Orange County. (WFTV)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said four individuals were arrested after fleeing in a stolen car into the parking lot of a Target store in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol to stop a stolen car.

When troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

The incident occurred at the Target located at 11619 Daryl Carter Parkway. FHP said this remains an active criminal investigation.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information is available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!