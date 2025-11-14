Festive Family Fun Offerings This Weekend

Here are just a few of the family-friendly festive events planned for this weekend.

A local holiday favorite, the Council 101’s Festival of the Trees kicks off Saturday at the Orlando Museum of Art.

According to their website, “Guests will be surrounded by dazzling displays including more than 50 designer-decorated trees, festive wreaths, gingerbread creations, holiday vignettes, and tabletop displays. Visitors can shop in the Holiday Boutique, stroll Santa Claus Lane, enjoy live entertainment scheduled daily, and dine in the Festival Café. On weekends, Santa Claus will be on hand for photos and meet-and-greets from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. New events include creative holiday workshops and Holiday Home Tour.”

The Orlando Science Center is getting into the holiday spirit by decorating the dinosaurs! Kicking off this week, it’s Dinos in Lights Holiday Show - Playing through January 6 - Orlando Science Center. Each family-friendly show lasts 30 minutes and promises a wintry surprise at the end.

And Santa’s Workshop Experience returns to ICON Park with free carousel rides and holiday cheer. Organizers say it’s a great time to meet Santa, snap photos and enjoy exclusive attraction discounts.

