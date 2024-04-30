Feds take over investigation into deadly Seminole County kidnapping, carjacking

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal investigators said Monday that they are officially taking over all aspects of a case stemming from a deadly Seminole County carjacking and kidnapping that happened earlier this month.

Deputies said video shows the carjacking and kidnapping of Katherine Aguasvivas near Winter Springs on April 11.

Her body was found later that day in a burning vehicle at a construction site in Osceola County.

Four people are facing charges in connection with the case.

Kevin Justiniano, who was arrested in Puerto Rico on unrelated drug charges, is awaiting extradition. He is suspected of being behind the wheel of a green Acura seen in the video of the carjacking.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said cellphone location data confirmed Justiniano’s involvement in the kidnapping.

Another person of interest, Giovany Crespo Hernandez, was arrested last week on drug charges.

Hernandez’s arrest came after the arrest of Jordanish Torres-Garcia, whom deputies say was seen armed with a gun in the carjacking video.

Torres-Garcia appeared in federal court last week to face the charge of carjacking resulting in death, which is the federal equivalent of a murder charge.

“The arrest does not mark the end of the investigation,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg, saying instead that “it’s a new chapter.”

“None of them gave any forewarning, and neither will we,” he said.

With the feds taking over, information will likely emerge at a slower and more deliberate pace.

“We will speak to what happens in the docket,” Handberg said.

Investigators still aren’t publicly saying why a tow truck driver was murdered in Orange County the night before the kidnapping, and they are not sure how the kidnappers are connected to that victim other than one suspect confessing that he was paid.

The man that was supposed to meet with Aguasvivas when she was kidnapped is also still in custody, and officials have ruled out charges against the victim’s husband or brother who are not cooperating with the investigation.

