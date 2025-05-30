FDOT prepares Florida Turnpike for the upcoming hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the 2025 Hurricane Season approaching, the Florida Department of Transportation is getting a head start on preparations.

“We start way before a hurricane is ever even announced or thought of,” said Yair Mercado with the Florida Turnpike. Every year, we run extensive emergency response drills that cover anything from rapid deployment to emergency assessment and real-time communication. “

Florida highways are crucial during evacuations and when reaching fuel stations and shelters.

Along with the roads, FDOT also prepares the Turnpike service plazas.

“They are critical for our emergency response. We are ready with food, fuel, and the restrooms are available. We are ready to shelter,” said Mercado.

The 2025 Hurricane season begins on June 1, 2025.

