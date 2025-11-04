FDLE: 10-year-old girl missing since June, may have traveled to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert due to an ongoing investigation.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Gabrielle Terrelonge, a 10-year-old girl last seen in Hollywood, Florida on June 21, 2025.

Gabrielle was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black long pants, and white Crocs.

Gabrielle is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds.

Authorities believe she may be in the company of Passha Davis, a 34-year-old woman, who was last seen wearing all black clothing and possibly carrying a large black backpack.

Passha Davis is described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

FDLE stated that the pair may have traveled to Orlando.

Authorities have advised the public not to approach them if located and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group